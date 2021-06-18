Bergman leads way on Adirondack softball all-star team

Tyler Bergman has been named Most Valuable Player on the Adirondack League's 2021 softball all-star team.

Bergman's hitting and catching helped lead Lake George to the Class C final of the Section II Softball Tournament. She has signed to play softball at University of Missouri.

Two other Lake George players were named to the first team — pitcher Madeline Gorey and infielder Olivia Gates. Two Granville players made the first team — pitcher Lauren Bascom and shortstop Lexyss Zovistoski.

Also on the first team are shortstop Nayana DeAmelia and first baseman Sara Langworthy of Warrensburg, infielder Madison Gould and third baseman Kyrie Smith of Whitehall and pitcher Sarah McCauliffe of Class D champion Salem.

Adirondack Softball All-Stars MOST VALUABLE PLAYER Player;Pos.;School Tyler Bergman;C;Lake George FIRST TEAM Madison Gould;P/SS;Whitehall Sarah McCauliffe;P;Salem Madeline Gorey;P;Lake George Lauren Bascom;P;Granville Nayana DeAmelia;SS;Warrensburg Olivia Gates;2B/3B;Lake George Kyrie Smith;3B;Whitehall Lexyss Zovistoski;SS;Granville Sara Langworthy;1B;Warrensburg SECOND TEAM Rachel Jaeger;SS;Lake George Blake Riche;SS;Salem Shannon Starratt;3B/P;Lake George Brooke Benjamin;C/CF;Whitehall Kara Bacon;C;Warrensburg Kaitlyn Lindsay;CF/SS;Argyle Kailey Bacon;P;Warrensburg Elizabeth Jensen;P/2B;Corinth Alli Zilm;CF;2B/C;Lake George

