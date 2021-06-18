Bergman leads way on Adirondack softball all-star team

Tyler Bergman has been named Most Valuable Player on the Adirondack League's 2021 softball all-star team.
Bergman's hitting and catching helped lead Lake George to the Class C final of the Section II Softball Tournament. She has signed to play softball at University of Missouri.
Two other Lake George players were named to the first team — pitcher Madeline Gorey and infielder Olivia Gates. Two Granville players made the first team — pitcher Lauren Bascom and shortstop Lexyss Zovistoski.
Also on the first team are shortstop Nayana DeAmelia and first baseman Sara Langworthy of Warrensburg, infielder Madison Gould and third baseman Kyrie Smith of Whitehall and pitcher Sarah McCauliffe of Class D champion Salem.