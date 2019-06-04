{{featured_button_text}}

MALTA — Ana Gold’s solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning was the difference Tuesday, as top-seeded Ballston Spa edged a game South Glens Falls, 3-2, in the Class A final of the Section II Softball Tournament at Luther Forest Athletic Fields.

Second-seeded South High had tied it at 2 in the top of the sixth on Deme Kellogg’s RBI single and Christine Mallette’s RBI double.

The Bulldogs finished the season 16-1.

