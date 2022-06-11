Argyle's season ends with state semifinal loss

MORICHES — The Argyle softball team had a great run to reach the state final four for the first time in 14 years.

One big inning by Oriskany ruined the Scots' chances of coming home with a state title.

Coach Lexi Nassivera's Scots grabbed a 3-0 lead midway through the Class D semifinal against Oriskany but wound up losing 8-3. Saturday’s state semifinal game turned when the Section III champion scored seven times in the bottom of the fourth inning. Coach Mike Reilly's team had five of its 10 hits in the frame with triples by Kaylen Buehler and Megan Wright breaking the game open.

"Sometimes you just can't bounce back"," Nassivera said. "We just couldn't rally but all season long we did. It's a lot for the girls."

Oriskany started the rally with one out. A bloop single, a bunt single, then a triple down the left field line by Buehler brought Oriskany within a run. A bunt fielder's choice put runners at the corners, a hit batter loaded the bases and one out later an RBI walk by Jordyn Carlo added to Argyle's woes. Wright then laced a ball to center field that went to the wall and suddenly it was Oriskany with a commanding lead.

Argyle started the scoring when losing pitcher Maddy Eldred homered well over the wall in left field in the second inning. With one out in the top of the third, Paige Cormie reached on an error and scored after two wild pitches. Kylee Humiston added an infield single and scored on an RBI groundout by Lilly Kingsley and things looked god for the Scots.

They still looked good after Eldred wiggled out of a slight jam in the bottom of the third, but Oriskany was not to be denied this day.

"It's definitely a (bad) feeling," Nassivera said. "I feel badly for the girls. We never quit. They made some great plays defensively and the hits they had were amazing."

"Going into it, we knew not to be overconfident," Argyle senior Kate Lindsay said after the game. "We had the ability to win it, but they wanted it a little more at the end."

Juliett Tagliaferri was the winning pitcher for Oriskany. The junior fanned five batters and walked just two in the Class D semifinal at Section XI's Moriches Sports Complex.

"Our kids made some awesome plays and Oriskany just had solid hits at the right time in the right spots," Nassivera later said in an email. "My girls are champions in my book and it’s just bittersweet that our journey has come to an end. I’m proud beyond measure."

Class D State Championship Argyle (10-7);012;000;0 — 3 6 0 Oriskany;000;701;x — 8 10 2 WP — Tagliaferri. LP — Eldred. 2B — Tagliaferri (O). 3B — Wright (O), Buehler (O). HR — Eldred (Arg).

