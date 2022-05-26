 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Argyle wins Class D softball championship

MOREAU — Argyle scored all of its runs without benefit of a hit Thursday as the Scots captured their first Section II softball title since 2008 with a 4-1 win over Salem.

Sophomore Maddy Eldred pitched a five-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead Argyle, which improved to 9-6. The Scots advance to play the Section VII champion on June 4 at 2 p.m. at Plattsburgh State.

The Scots, who were held to four scattered singles, scored their runs on fielder's choice plays and a double-steal.

Defending champion Salem (12-7) got an RBI single from Kayla McAuliffe, who struck out five batters.

