Argyle wins Class D softball championship (with videos)

MOREAU — After practice Wednesday, Argyle coach Lexi Nassivera decided to give her softball team a little incentive.

A onetime player for the Scots herself, the former Lexi McWhorter was a sophomore the last time Argyle won a Section II title, back in 2008.

“So I brought out my (championship) jacket yesterday at the end of practice and I was like, ‘You want one of these? Well, you’ve got to work for it,’ and they surely did,” Nassivera said.

On Thursday, her players earned white sectional championship patches for themselves, avenging last year’s Class D title-game loss to Salem with a windswept 4-1 victory at Moreau Rec.

“Absolutely — win the jacket, and get the banner (in the gym),” said sophomore pitcher Maddy Eldred, who pitched a five-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk. “It’s pretty amazing.”

“It feels amazing, I’ve always looked forward to this,” said catcher Kylee Humiston, whose dad, Jason, coached Fort Ann to six of its nine consecutive Section II softball titles. “I’m proud of everybody.”

Argyle, which improved to 9-6 overall, advance to play in the regional final against Section VII champion Bolton-Schroon Lake on June 4 at 2 p.m. at Plattsburgh State.

The Scots scored all of their runs without benefit of a hit, taking advantage of aggressive baserunning to set up scoring opportunities.

“We’ve always played a little small-ball,” said Nassivera, whose team split two meetings with Salem this season. “We try to win each inning. We try not to look at the overall game, we just kind of inch away at it.”

Eldred put Argyle on the board in the third, reaching on an error, advancing on a wild pitch and a sac bunt by Anna Aubrey, and scoring on a fielder’s choice.

The Scots added two runs in the fourth on Carrie Humiston’s sac bunt and a double-steal, on which Skylar McDougall scored from third while Eldred was caught in a rundown.

Kate Lindsay singled in the fifth, moved up on two wild pitches and scored on a fielder’s choice for a 4-0 lead.

McDougall and Lindsay each had two singles for Argyle’s only hits off Salem pitcher Kayla McAuliffe, who struck out five and walked two.

Salem (12-7), the top seed in the D’s, loaded the bases in the fifth and scored with two out when McAuliffe singled Bella Garrison home. However, the Scots threw out a runner at third to end the threat.

Eldred retired the side in order in the seventh to touch off an Argyle celebration 14 years in the making.

“I am so proud of these girls,” Nassivera said. “They have been in the shadows all season long — no one has given us any looks or anything, and I told them, ‘You’re time’s coming.’ I have seven seniors — I said, ‘If this is going to be the year, this is it.’”

Class D Championship Argyle;001;210;0 — 4;4;3 Salem;000;010;0 — 1;5;3 WP — Maddy Eldred. LP — Kayla McAuliffe.

