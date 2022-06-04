Argyle will head to Long Island for softball state final four

PLATTSBURGH — In a tight Class D state regional on Saturday, no one really knew what was going to happen next.

In the end, Argyle knocked off Bolton-Schroon Lake, 7-6, to advance to the softball's state final four.

The winning run came off an RBI single from Kylee Humiston in the top of the sixth, breaking the 6-6 tie.

The Scots were led by Maddy Eldred, who won in the circle, striking out seven batters on the way. On offense, Humiston added another hit, while Paige Cormie recorded three RBIs and Lilly Kingsley one.

“It’s kind of surreal,” Argyle coach Lexi Nassivera said. “This group of girls are just so positive, so uplifting. They’re a family, they’re a team, they keep their spirits up. I never doubted them for a moment. Sometimes, when we get put into these ruts, we come back stronger and rally. So, today was definitely that type of day.”

Right off the bat, the Scots got going, with Humiston blasting a triple to center field, scoring Kate Lindsay to give the team a 1-0 lead. Kingsley then recorded her RBI, running in Humiston while Skylar McDougall rapped another RBI single to make it 3-0.

Then after two quick innings, with both teams’ defenses shining, the Wild Eagles made some adjustments and turned it on.

“We talked about the couple of bloopers that we had and to not hang our heads,” Bolton/Schroon Lake coach Melanie Persons said. “Just recover and make the plays, keep their foot on the gas.”

With a full count, Ila Hubert whacked a triple to center field, which helped out the next batter, Kayla Navitsky, who hit a single, scoring Hubert and making it 3-1.

Then, with the bases loaded, Dakotah Cutting was hit by a pitch, moving her to first, and forcing Navitsky home. The Scots then gave up another run on a walk, tying the game at 3-3.

During her at-bat, Jadynn Egloff was forced out at home, but scored Skyler Scott to give the team the lead.

“They have some really awesome hitters. We never wanted to take them lightly, I know this section is a little weaker than ours, but we never wanted to take them lightly,” Nassivera said. “Their catcher, Scott, does a tremendous job. She can lay down a good bunt so we’ve been practicing that all week, trying to really jump on that, and we really held her down.”

With the sun shining bright in the infielders’ eyes, a couple of dropped balls allowed Argyle to get on base. That allowed Cormie to record a two-run single, giving the Scots a 5-4 lead. With Humiston recording another RBI, they extended that lead to 6-4.

In the bottom of the fourth, Egloff hit a huge two-RBI double to center field to tie the game at 6-6. The score stayed that way until the sixth, when the Scots scored the winning run.

With the win, Argyle travels to Long Island next Saturday to face either Oriskany (Section III) or Edwards-Knox (Section X) at Moriches Athletic Complex at 11:15 a.m.

“We’re trying to take it step-by-step. I told the girls, game-by-game and inning-by-inning. We’re just going to try to live in the moment. I actually have three girls that are going to prom tonight,” Nassivera said.

As for the Wild Eagles, Persons said she couldn’t have asked for a harder fought game.

“I’m so proud of them. I can walk away today with this team knowing they have worked so hard all season,” she said. “They really fought, for a 7-6 game, in regionals. You couldn’t ask for anything better. They fought so hard and they deserve everything they got.”

Class D Regional Final Argyle;300;301;0 — 7 7 0 Bolton-Schroon Lk.;040;200;0 — 6 7 3 WP — Eldred. LP — Trowbridge. 2B — Egloff (B-SL). 3B — Humiston (Arg), Hubert (B-SL).

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0