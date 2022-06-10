Argyle peaking just in time for states

Lexi Nassivera is both surprised and not surprised that her Argyle softball team is heading to the state final four: surprised that it happened, but not surprised that it happened for this particular group.

“I can’t believe we’re here, but at the same time, I felt like this team could do it,” said Nassivera, the Scots’ first-year varsity coach. “I’ve had all my seniors coming up through since they were freshmen. They’re a good group of kids — smart, athletic, down-to-earth kids — they just needed to believe in themselves and be confident in each other and in their own skill sets.”

So she pushed them, encouraged them and focused them for three months.

Their collective effort has paid off, as Argyle (10-6) travels to Long Island for a Class D state semifinal against Oriskany (18-3), set for Saturday at 11:15 a.m. at the Moriches Athletic Complex.

Scio-Friendship (17-4) and perennial power Deposit-Hancock (15-6) meet in the other semifinal. The championship game is set for 3:45 p.m.

This is the Scots’ first trip to the state final four since 2008, when Nassivera was an Argyle sophomore named Lexi McWhorter. They lost in the semis to eventual runner-up Afton.

Nassivera likes the way this Argyle team has embraced the underdog role. The Scots opened with a 14-4 loss to Salem and eventually beat the Generals 4-1 in the Section II finals two weeks ago. They pulled out a 7-6 regional win over Bolton-Schroon Lake last week.

“We’ve been on the back burner the entire season,” Nassivera said, “and we wouldn’t want it any other way. I’ll take 10-6 over being undefeated. I can tell how each kid has improved over the season. We clinched the big wins we needed to get here.”

Argyle is led by the battery of sophomore pitcher Maddy Eldred, who has more than 120 strikeouts this season, and junior catcher Kylee Humiston.

“Maddy is very poised and she’s so coachable,” Nassivera said. “Last game, for the first time I saw her get a little worried, and I told her, ‘Relax, you have a team behind you,’ and she did the job.

“Kylee has taken leadership this year — I have her call pitches and she’s really stepped up,” Nassivera added. “She’s very aggressive behind the plate, she has great game awareness. We’ll lean on them for Saturday.”

The Scots tend to be aggressive on the bases and have been able to get key hits. Humiston is batting .547 with 29 hits and 16 RBIs, and senior center fielder Kate Lindsay leads the team with a .609 average, 28 hits and 19 runs scored. Senior Paige Cormie, who came back from two torn hamstrings in a three-year span, is a .400 hitter and a standout at first base.

“I have seven seniors and no JV team,” Nassivera said. “Next year we’re losing a lot, so I told them, ‘Give this all you’ve got, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing. Just to get down there, I’m proud of them.”

Oriskany, the Section III champion, is coming off a 5-4 regional win over Edwards-Knox, led by pitcher Juliet Tagliaferri, who scattered six hits and struck out five with one walk last week. The Redskins are on a 13-game winning streak.

“From what I’ve seen, they seem like they play ‘small ball’ similar to us,” Nassivera said. “They like to get a good jump in the first couple innings, leaning on moving runners with bunts until they get a good lead. I told my girls the first few innings will be crucial defensively. We have been working hard this week trying to attack quickly on our corners. Hopefully it pays off.”

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.