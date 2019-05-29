{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — Teagan Andrews scattered four hits and struck out eight Wednesday as she led Schuylerville to a 2-0 Class B quarterfinal victory over Glens Falls at Morse Athletic Complex.

Sydney Warmt and Molly Elder both went 2 for 4 for the Black Horses, and Natalie Myers drove in a run. The sixth-seeded Horses (12-7) advance to the Section II Softball Tournament semifinals against No. 2 seed Mechanicville, set for Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Luther Forest Athletic Fields in Malta.

Glens Falls (16-5) got singles from Stephanie Meehan, Lexi Cutter and Lilly Murray, and a double by Ella Wolfstich.

