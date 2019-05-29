QUEENSBURY — Teagan Andrews scattered four hits and struck out eight Wednesday as she led Schuylerville to a 2-0 Class B quarterfinal victory over Glens Falls at Morse Athletic Complex.
Sydney Warmt and Molly Elder both went 2 for 4 for the Black Horses, and Natalie Myers drove in a run. The sixth-seeded Horses (12-7) advance to the Section II Softball Tournament semifinals against No. 2 seed Mechanicville, set for Thursday at 3 p.m. at the Luther Forest Athletic Fields in Malta.
Glens Falls (16-5) got singles from Stephanie Meehan, Lexi Cutter and Lilly Murray, and a double by Ella Wolfstich.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.