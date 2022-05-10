Adirondack League softball, baseball semifinals set

The semifinals of the Adirondack League baseball and softball tournaments are scheduled for Wednesday, with Lake George earning the top seed in both.

In softball, Lake George is set to host Granville, while second-seeded Whitehall plays host to Warrensburg. Both games are scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Granville, Warrensburg and Salem finished in a tie for third place in the league, but Granville and Warrensburg edged out the Generals on point differential among the three teams.

The Adirondack League softball championship and consolation games are scheduled for Friday at 4:30 p.m. at Moreau Rec.

In baseball, top seed Lake George faces Hadley-Luzerne, while No. 2 seed Granville hosts Salem-Cambridge. Both games are set for 4:30 p.m.

The baseball consolation game is set for Friday at 4 p.m. at East Field, with the Adirondack League championship game following at 7 p.m.

Crossover games are scheduled for the non-playoff teams this week, though the baseball teams are waiting for Wednesday's completion of the final inning of the Corinth-Whitehall game.

