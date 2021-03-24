Youthful Greenwich boys off to solid start

COLONIE — For a team with just one returning player and a whole lot of youth, the Greenwich boys soccer team has gotten off to a solid start.

Charlie Gartner — the Witches' all-time goal-scoring leader and the only returning player for coach Tim Kelleher — scored twice Wednesday in a 3-0 Wasaren League victory over Hoosic Valley.

On Monday, Gartner scored two goals in a 2-2 tie with Hoosick Falls. Both games were played at Afrim's Sports Park near Albany International Airport.

"We're very young — I lost 12 seniors from the 2019 team, then there were some players that didn't come back out this spring," Kelleher said.

Kelleher said he sometimes starts four or five freshmen.

"There's definitely a lot of skill in the newcomers," Kelleher said. "They're learning a lot."

In Wednesday's game, Trevor Murray also scored for the Witches, who got eight saves in the shutout for junior goalie Owen Keech.

"This is only his second year as a goalie," Kelleher said. "He was our JV goalie in 2019 — he converted from a field player last year to fill a need we had in goal coming up."