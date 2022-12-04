Wright, Kennedy earn top honors as part of Section II girls soccer all-star team

Baylee Wright of Fort Ann and Elena Kennedy of South Glens Falls earned Goalkeeper of the Year honors as part of the Section II girls soccer all-star teams announced on Sunday.
Wright, who helped Fort Ann get to the sectional championship game, was named the top goalie in Class D. Kennedy was named the No. 1 goalie in Class A.
Bayley Duffy and Grace Riley were named to the Class A all-star team from Foothills Council champion Queensbury. The Class B all-stars included Macey Koval and Alayna Wian of Schuylerville, as well as Clara Avery of Glens Falls.
Kara Bacon and Ella Moskov of Adirondack League champion Bolton-Warrensburg were named to the Class C all-star team. Also earning all-star honors were Lila Frazier and Samantha Gorey of Lake George, Cate Abate and Norah Niesz of Class CC runner-up Greenwich, Carolina Lott-Diamond of Hadley-Luzerne and Alexis Crossman of Corinth.