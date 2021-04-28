Witches beat Stillwater, stay unbeaten

The Greenwich girls soccer team has a list — in mind, if not on actual paper.

On it are schools that have regularly beaten the Witches for many years. It’s not a short list.

Greenwich has gone through plenty of losing seasons, but things are different this year. On Wednesday the Witches beat Stillwater — one of the teams on their list — to improve to 8-0-2.

The Witches hadn’t beaten Stillwater since 2012.

Coach Jeff Davidson is in his fourth season. He noticed early on that Greenwich seemed to be the opponent for many other teams’ Senior Games. It’s generally understood in high school sports that you don’t schedule a tough opponent for your Senior Game.

“We’re done being the whipping boy,” Davidson said in a phone interview. “We’ve been the Senior Game for years. I take that personally as well. We’re eliminating that.”

The Witches have rarely played at such a high level. They were 8-7-1 in 2019, a rare season above .500. More often, they’ve been near the bottom of the league.

Their best record this century was 13-6 in 2006. To the best of anyone’s knowledge, the school has never won a Wasaren League title.