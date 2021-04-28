Witches beat Stillwater, stay unbeaten

The Greenwich girls soccer team has a list — in mind, if not on actual paper.
On it are schools that have regularly beaten the Witches for many years. It’s not a short list.
Greenwich has gone through plenty of losing seasons, but things are different this year. On Wednesday the Witches beat Stillwater — one of the teams on their list — to improve to 8-0-2.
The Witches hadn’t beaten Stillwater since 2012.
Coach Jeff Davidson is in his fourth season. He noticed early on that Greenwich seemed to be the opponent for many other teams’ Senior Games. It’s generally understood in high school sports that you don’t schedule a tough opponent for your Senior Game.
“We’re done being the whipping boy,” Davidson said in a phone interview. “We’ve been the Senior Game for years. I take that personally as well. We’re eliminating that.”
The Witches have rarely played at such a high level. They were 8-7-1 in 2019, a rare season above .500. More often, they’ve been near the bottom of the league.
Their best record this century was 13-6 in 2006. To the best of anyone’s knowledge, the school has never won a Wasaren League title.
“It’s just a shift in the direction we’re going,” Davidson said. “The girls are super dedicated. They work their butts off. They’ve bought into what we’ve been doing. It’s basically hard work, fundamentals and teamwork.”
The Wasaren League won’t crown a champion this season. Because of the pandemic, not every team will be able to play a full schedule. But if they beat Cambridge on Friday, the Witches will be the only unbeaten team in the league.
“I think that it really shows how much as a program we’ve grown, and the dedication our team has to become better,” goalie Faith Hewitt said.
In Wednesday’s rainy 2-1 victory at home, Faith Ingber scored two first-half goals. She’s had the golden foot for the Witches this year ... she scored all five goals in a 5-0 win recently.
Ingber started as a sweeper in eighth grade before moving forward.
“To me, she is the Wasaren League offensive player of the year,” Davidson said. “Finishers are hard to come by. If you give her an open look, she’ll finish.”
Hewitt has been steady in goal throughout the season. Davidson calls her their “sweeper keeper,” much like German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, for her ability to roam out on the field and grab long balls.
“She gives me an 11th field player,” Davidson said. “I require my players to play any position. Attackers are the first defenders and the goalie is the first attacker.”
PHOTOS: Greenwich vs. Stillwater girls soccer
Greenwich 2, Stillwater 1
Stillwater 0 1 — 1
Greenwich 2 0 — 2
First half: 1, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Cate Abate). 2, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Olivia Strope).
Second half: 3, Stillwater, Teya Staie (PK).
Goalies-saves: Faith Hewitt (Gre) 9, Kiersten Conroy (Still) 5.
Corner kicks: Greenwich 4, Stillwater 1.
Records: Greenwich (8-0-2).
