WHITEHALL 2,

HUDSON FALLS 1, OT

(at Hudson Falls)

League: Non-league

Whitehall 1 0 0 1 — 2

Hudson Falls 1 0 0 0 — 1

First half: 1, Hudson Falls, Kayleigh Osterhaudt, 25:42. 2, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston (Kyrie Smith), 32:12.

Second half: None.

Second Overtime: 3, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston, 93:27.

Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (White) 9, Mikayla Varney (HuF) 14.

Corner kicks: Whitehall 5, Hudson Falls 2.

Records: Hudson Falls (0-1), Whitehall (2-0).

Notes: Hudson Falls opened the scoring with a goal off a free kick just outside the box by Kayleigh Osterhaudt. Zoe Eggleston of Whitehall answered with a goal assisted by Kyrie Smith. Both teams continued to have chances and the goalies and defense stood strong until 5 minutes left in the second overtime when Zoe Eggleston was taken down in the box for a penalty kick. Eggleston buried it into the back of the net for the deciding goal. The Whitehall defense stayed strong for those final minutes to insure the victory.

