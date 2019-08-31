WHITEHALL 2,
HUDSON FALLS 1, OT
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Non-league
Whitehall 1 0 0 1 — 2
Hudson Falls 1 0 0 0 — 1
First half: 1, Hudson Falls, Kayleigh Osterhaudt, 25:42. 2, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston (Kyrie Smith), 32:12.
Second half: None.
Second Overtime: 3, Whitehall, Zoe Eggleston, 93:27.
Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (White) 9, Mikayla Varney (HuF) 14.
Corner kicks: Whitehall 5, Hudson Falls 2.
Records: Hudson Falls (0-1), Whitehall (2-0).
Notes: Hudson Falls opened the scoring with a goal off a free kick just outside the box by Kayleigh Osterhaudt. Zoe Eggleston of Whitehall answered with a goal assisted by Kyrie Smith. Both teams continued to have chances and the goalies and defense stood strong until 5 minutes left in the second overtime when Zoe Eggleston was taken down in the box for a penalty kick. Eggleston buried it into the back of the net for the deciding goal. The Whitehall defense stayed strong for those final minutes to insure the victory.
