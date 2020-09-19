Where Are They Now: Glens Falls' boys soccer pioneers found early success

Harrison joined after rehabbing a knee injury he had suffered playing football his junior year.

"I met a whole set of athletic people I hadn't met before," said Harrison, who worked in the moving industry in Houston for 30 years before returning home several years ago to care for his father.

The coach

Tom Harrington wasn't too sure about coaching a bunch of soccer neophytes when he was asked to by a group of parents, but he was up for the challenge.

Harrington, who was entering his third year at Sanford Street School, had played soccer at Johnsburg and Castleton State, so he had the experience. He and his twin brother, Tim, had played semipro baseball locally for the Woodbury Lumberjacks, so he was a familiar face to the teenagers in town.

Harrington said the perceived conflict between football and soccer was overblown. He and Putt LaMay had come to an understanding.

"He was concerned that he was going to lose a bunch of football players," said Harrington, who will be 73 next month. "I told him, 'I don't need any 6-4, 250-pound guys on my team, and you don't need three or four 110-pound boys on your team, either.' So we agreed that there was room for both."