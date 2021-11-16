 Skip to main content
Wasaren names girls soccer all-stars

Abby Buckley of Tamarac was named Offensive Player of the Year and Courtney Toher of Mechanicville was named Defensive Player of the Year as part of the Wasaren League's 2021 girls soccer all-star team.

Olivia Strope and Faith Ingber of Greenwich earned first-team honors. Isabella Estill and Elliott Patenaude of Stillwater also made the first team.

Four Mechanicville players made the first team — Nevaeh D'Aloia, Maddy Hopeck, Olivia Horan and Marissa Krosk. Meg Perry and Amber MacNeil of Hoosick Falls also got first-team honors.

