Wasaren names girls soccer all-stars

Abby Buckley of Tamarac was named Offensive Player of the Year and Courtney Toher of Mechanicville was named Defensive Player of the Year as part of the Wasaren League's 2021 girls soccer all-star team.

Olivia Strope and Faith Ingber of Greenwich earned first-team honors. Isabella Estill and Elliott Patenaude of Stillwater also made the first team.

Four Mechanicville players made the first team — Nevaeh D'Aloia, Maddy Hopeck, Olivia Horan and Marissa Krosk. Meg Perry and Amber MacNeil of Hoosick Falls also got first-team honors.

Wasaren League All-Stars Offensive Player of the Year Player;Pos.;School Abby Buckley;For.;Tamarac Defensive Player of the Year Courtney Toher;Def.;Mechanicville First Team Addyson Galuski;For.;Waterford Nevaeh D'Aloia;Mid.;Mechanicville Sophia Belonga;Mid.;Waterford Olivia Strope;CDM;Greenwich Maddy Hopeck;Mid.;Mechanicville Amber MacNeil;Def.;Hoosick Falls Isabella Estill;For.;Stillwater Sophie Champagne;Mid.;Tamarac Faith Ingber;For.;Greenwich Cassidy McClement;For.;Waterford Isabella Vecchio;Mid.;Waterford Marissa Krosky;Mid.;Mechanicville Elliott Patenaude;Mid.;Stillwater Meg Perry;Def.;Hoosick Falls Olivia Horan;GK;Mechanicville Second Team Brooke Henderson;Def.;Stillwater Addison Gates;For.;Cambridge Isabella Mack;Def.;Stillwater Mia Corraro;Mid.;Stillwater Maizie Steele;For.;Cambridge Grace Houghton;Mid.;Hoosick Falls Katie Everett;Mid.;Emma willard Grace Pierson;Def.;Emma Willard Emma Waugh;Def.;Hoosick Falls Jaidyn Wood;Def.;Hoosick Falls Evie Dowd;Def.;Mechanicville Cate Abate;Def.;Greenwich Leigha Henkel;Mid.;Hoosic Valley Elizabeth Marci;For.;Greenwich Madison Daley;Mid.;Mechanicville Imani Bloomfield;Def.;Waterford Maddy Atwood;GK;Waterford Honorable Mention Stillwater: Kylie Peacock, Ava Russell; Berlin-New Lebanon: Sophie Ericson; Hoosick Falls: Kate Waugh, Rylie Niles. Mechanicville: Isabella Raucci, Allison Kenyon; Hoosic Valley: Meghan Rice, Brianna Rohloff, Jaquelyn Carlo; Cambridge: Schuyler Nolan; Greenwich: Norah Neisz, Ryan Skiff; Waterford: Carly Cordts, Sage Grennon.

