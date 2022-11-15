Wasaren League names boys soccer all-stars

Wasaren League names all-stars

Greenwich’s Declan Kelleher and Joshua Poovey were named to the Wasaren League boys soccer all-star first team, the league announced.

Waterford junior forward Josh Catanzarita was named the Wasaren League’s overall Most Valuable Player. Goalie Dylan Raucci and center midfielder Colin McNutt, both Mechanicville seniors, were named the league’s defensive and offensive MVPs, respectively.

Also named to the Wasaren League first team were Hoosic Valley’s Gabe Coffin and Logan Riley, Mechanicville’s Luke Micklas and Tom Wendel, Waterford’s Matt Soden and Tristan Carutasu, Tamarac’s Alex Ednie, Stillwater’s Ben Rubinstein, and Berlin-New Lebanon’s Christopher Shorter and Gage Willis.

Local players named to the second team were Greenwich’s Aaron Stutzman and Eli Strasswimmer, Cambridge-Salem’s Garrett Hackman, Saratoga Catholic’s Aiden Dunne, and Alex Lafountain, and Stillwater’s Liam Brady and Landen Staie.

Wasaren League Boys Soccer All-Stars Overall MVP — F Josh Catanzarita, jr., Waterford Defensive MVP — G Dylan Raucci, sr., Mechanicville Offensive MVP — CM Colin McNutt, sr., Mechanicville First Team All-Stars Name;Pos.;Yr.;School Declan Kelleher;D/M;Sr.;Greenwich Joshua Poovey;F;Jr.;Greenwich Gabe Coffin;F;Jr.;Hoosic Valley Logan Riley;M;Sr.;Hoosic Valley Ben Rubinstein;F;Jr.;Stillwater Luke Micklas;D;Sr.;Mechanicville Tom Wendel;F;Jr.;Mechanicville Alex Ednie;M/F;Sr.;Tamarac Matt Soden;M;Jr.;Waterford Tristan Carutasu;F;Jr.;Waterford Christopher Shorter;F;Jr.;Berlin-New Lebanon Gage Willis;D;Sr.;Berlin-New Lebanon Second Team All-Stars Aaron Stutzman;GK;Jr.;Greenwich Eli Strasswimmer;M;Jr.;Greenwich Garrett Hackman;M;Jr.;Cambridge-Salem Alex Lafountain;F;Sr.;Cambridge-Salem Aiden Dunne;CM;Sr.;Saratoga Catholic Tyler Eddy;F;Sr.;Hoosic Valley Liam Brady;D;Sr.;Stillwater Landen Staie;F;So.;Stillwater Fen Egan;D;Sr.;Mechanicville Scott Lynch;F;So.;Mechanicville Mikel Chinnchetru;M;So.;Berlin-New Lebanon Wilkie Nevins;M;Sr.;Tamarac Justin Heinrichs;M/F;Sr.;Tamarac Logan Sheehan;M;Fr.;Waterford Logan Fletcher;D;Jr.;Waterford Honorable Mention Berlin-New Lebanon: Logan Healy, Gabriel Hart, Liam Buckenroth. Cambridge-Salem: Ryan Sweet, MJ Shaner. Greenwich: Amani Raphael, Jackson Fortier, Miguel Gonzalez. Hoosic Valley: Andrew Wood, Isaac Wiley, Tyler Calvert, Frank Pascarella. Mechanicville: Jacob Eiseman, Logan Starks, Mark Pingelski, Cruz Goverski. Saratoga Catholic: Will Boisclair. Stillwater: Evan Coe, Carlo Giso. Tamarac: Owen Glynn, Owen Blakesley, Jacob Smith, Trevor Bishop, Gavin Jeffs. Waterford: Werkie Hayes, Cody Maloney, Anthony Scunziano, Jake Catanzarita.

