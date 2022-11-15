Wasaren League names boys soccer all-stars

Wasaren League names all-stars
Greenwich’s Declan Kelleher and Joshua Poovey were named to the Wasaren League boys soccer all-star first team, the league announced.
Waterford junior forward Josh Catanzarita was named the Wasaren League’s overall Most Valuable Player. Goalie Dylan Raucci and center midfielder Colin McNutt, both Mechanicville seniors, were named the league’s defensive and offensive MVPs, respectively.
Also named to the Wasaren League first team were Hoosic Valley’s Gabe Coffin and Logan Riley, Mechanicville’s Luke Micklas and Tom Wendel, Waterford’s Matt Soden and Tristan Carutasu, Tamarac’s Alex Ednie, Stillwater’s Ben Rubinstein, and Berlin-New Lebanon’s Christopher Shorter and Gage Willis.
Local players named to the second team were Greenwich’s Aaron Stutzman and Eli Strasswimmer, Cambridge-Salem’s Garrett Hackman, Saratoga Catholic’s Aiden Dunne, and Alex Lafountain, and Stillwater’s Liam Brady and Landen Staie.
Wasaren League Boys Soccer All-Stars
Overall MVP — F Josh Catanzarita, jr., Waterford
Defensive MVP — G Dylan Raucci, sr., Mechanicville
Offensive MVP — CM Colin McNutt, sr., Mechanicville
First Team All-Stars
Name Pos. Yr. School
Declan Kelleher D/M Sr. Greenwich
Joshua Poovey F Jr. Greenwich
Gabe Coffin F Jr. Hoosic Valley
Logan Riley M Sr. Hoosic Valley
Ben Rubinstein F Jr. Stillwater
Luke Micklas D Sr. Mechanicville
Tom Wendel F Jr. Mechanicville
Alex Ednie M/F Sr. Tamarac
Matt Soden M Jr. Waterford
Tristan Carutasu F Jr. Waterford
Christopher Shorter F Jr. Berlin-New Lebanon
Gage Willis D Sr. Berlin-New Lebanon
Second Team All-Stars
Aaron Stutzman GK Jr. Greenwich
Eli Strasswimmer M Jr. Greenwich
Garrett Hackman M Jr. Cambridge-Salem
Alex Lafountain F Sr. Cambridge-Salem
Aiden Dunne CM Sr. Saratoga Catholic
Tyler Eddy F Sr. Hoosic Valley
Liam Brady D Sr. Stillwater
Landen Staie F So. Stillwater
Fen Egan D Sr. Mechanicville
Scott Lynch F So. Mechanicville
Mikel Chinnchetru M So. Berlin-New Lebanon
Wilkie Nevins M Sr. Tamarac
Justin Heinrichs M/F Sr. Tamarac
Logan Sheehan M Fr. Waterford
Logan Fletcher D Jr. Waterford
Honorable Mention
Berlin-New Lebanon: Logan Healy, Gabriel Hart, Liam Buckenroth. Cambridge-Salem: Ryan Sweet, MJ Shaner. Greenwich: Amani Raphael, Jackson Fortier, Miguel Gonzalez. Hoosic Valley: Andrew Wood, Isaac Wiley, Tyler Calvert, Frank Pascarella. Mechanicville: Jacob Eiseman, Logan Starks, Mark Pingelski, Cruz Goverski. Saratoga Catholic: Will Boisclair. Stillwater: Evan Coe, Carlo Giso. Tamarac: Owen Glynn, Owen Blakesley, Jacob Smith, Trevor Bishop, Gavin Jeffs. Waterford: Werkie Hayes, Cody Maloney, Anthony Scunziano, Jake Catanzarita.