Wasaren League names boys soccer all-stars

Greenwich's Declan Kelleher and Joshua Poovey were named to the Wasaren League boys soccer all-star first team, the league announced.

Waterford junior forward Josh Catanzarita was named the Wasaren League's overall Most Valuable Player. Goalie Dylan Raucci and center midfielder Colin McNutt, both Mechanicville seniors, were named the league's defensive and offensive MVPs, respectively.

Also named to the Wasaren League first team were Hoosic Valley's Gabe Coffin and Logan Riley, Mechanicville's Luke Micklas and Tom Wendel, Waterford's Matt Soden and Tristan Carutasu, Tamarac's Alex Ednie, Stillwater's Ben Rubinstein, and Berlin-New Lebanon's Christopher Shorter and Gage Willis.

Local players named to the second team were Greenwich's Aaron Stutzman and Eli Strasswimmer, Cambridge-Salem's Garrett Hackman, Saratoga Catholic's Aiden Dunne, and Alex Lafountain, and Stillwater's Liam Brady and Landen Staie.