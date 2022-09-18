 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Warriors post non-league win

Lake George scored two first-half goals and went on to beat Berlin-New Lebanon 3-1 on Saturday in a non-league girls soccer game despite playing almost the entire second half with 10 players.

Lila Frazier scored on a Jillian Meader feed 8:02 into the game and Katie Seguljic scored on Tiffany Cornelius’ assist at the 38-minute mark. A Lake George player got a red card for a hand ball in front of the goal two minutes into the second half.

Berlin-New Lebanon’s Jessica Bosso made it a 2-1 game in the 67th minute, but Frazier set up Samantha Gorey’s goal for Lake George in the final 10 minutes.

