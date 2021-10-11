Warriors earn second seed with win

LAKE GEORGE 5, WHITEHALL 0

Notes: Lake George's victory set the field in place for the Adirondack League girls soccer playoffs. Top-seeded Bolton-Warrensburg will host Corinth on Tuesday. No. 2 Lake George will host third-seeded Fort Ann on Wednesday. Both semifinals are at 4 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. at SUNY Adirondack. In Monday's game, Lake George junior Emily Ellsworth scored her first varsity goal with 7 minutes remaining in the game.