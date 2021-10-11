Warriors earn second seed with win

LAKE GEORGE 5, WHITEHALL 0
(at Lake George)
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall;0;0 — 0
Lake George;2;3 — 5
First half: 1, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Lara Ann Stanco), 17. 2, Lake George, Samantha Gorey (Lila Frazier), 22.
Second half: 3, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Samantha Gorey), 43. 4, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Samantha Gorey), 49. 5, Lake George, Emily Ellsworth, 73.
Goalies-saves: Alivia Dean (LG) 2, Alexandra Cavalier (LG) 4, Dory Gosselin (White) 8.
Corner kicks: Lake George 4, Whitehall 2.
Records: Lake George (6-2, 9-5), Whitehall (4-4, 5-7).
Notes: Lake George's victory set the field in place for the Adirondack League girls soccer playoffs. Top-seeded Bolton-Warrensburg will host Corinth on Tuesday. No. 2 Lake George will host third-seeded Fort Ann on Wednesday. Both semifinals are at 4 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. at SUNY Adirondack. In Monday's game, Lake George junior Emily Ellsworth scored her first varsity goal with 7 minutes remaining in the game.