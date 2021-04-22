Unbeaten Lake George beats B-W on O'Donnell's goal

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I nitpick, but the kids have really, really had a great season,” Kohls said. “Losing our whole midfield and still being able to go 10-0-1 is way better than I thought it would be. I thought we would take some lumps, but the girls have really responded.”

Bolton-Warrensburg carried the play for long stretches of time, but couldn’t put together a breakthrough moment. Alivia Dean made 11 saves in the shutout effort for Lake George.

“I thought we possessed the ball for most of the game,” Bolton-Warrensburg coach Margaret Lawrence said. “They had a quick break and that kind of determined the game. We weren’t able to finish in the final third.”

Bolton-Warrensburg had its best chances midway through the second half. Gabs Mowery had a run down the middle that looked promising until defender Tiffany Cornelius stepped up and won the ball. Dean made a goal-line save in a crowd just after a later corner kick.

“This is the first time in years we possessed the ball the vast majority of the game (in a game against Lake George),” Lawrence said, “so we’re definitely making some strides. Our biggest issue tonight was finishing, and that’s something we can work on.”