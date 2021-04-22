Unbeaten Lake George beats B-W on O'Donnell's goal

FORT ANN — Lake George, a program with a lot of success in its past, has always had a go-to scorer.
This year it’s been Katie O’Donnell. She scored the only goal in the Warriors’ 1-0 girls soccer victory over Bolton-Warrensburg on Thursday at Golden Goal, leaving them as the only unbeaten team in the Adirondack League.
O’Donnell has 28 goals so far this year. In 2019, she was second-leading scorer behind Gabby Marchello.
“She’s always been a hard worker,” coach Steve Kohls said. “She’s always been fast and talented. This year has been a big step forward in terms of her being able to go one on one. In our level, high school, she’s almost un-guarable by a single person.”
Lake George didn’t have a lot of scoring chances on Thursday, but O’Donnell didn’t miss when Madeline Gorey’s pass found her in the middle of the field early in the second half. O’Donnell had a partial breakaway and nailed the shot.
“Madeline Gorey played the through ball and I was able to finish it with my left foot,” O’Donnell said. “She really set me up perfectly.”
That gave the Warriors their 55th straight league win, and 62nd overall against an Adirondack League opponent. The Warriors have kept the streaks going despite having a new set of midfielders.
“I nitpick, but the kids have really, really had a great season,” Kohls said. “Losing our whole midfield and still being able to go 10-0-1 is way better than I thought it would be. I thought we would take some lumps, but the girls have really responded.”
Bolton-Warrensburg carried the play for long stretches of time, but couldn’t put together a breakthrough moment. Alivia Dean made 11 saves in the shutout effort for Lake George.
“I thought we possessed the ball for most of the game,” Bolton-Warrensburg coach Margaret Lawrence said. “They had a quick break and that kind of determined the game. We weren’t able to finish in the final third.”
Bolton-Warrensburg had its best chances midway through the second half. Gabs Mowery had a run down the middle that looked promising until defender Tiffany Cornelius stepped up and won the ball. Dean made a goal-line save in a crowd just after a later corner kick.
“This is the first time in years we possessed the ball the vast majority of the game (in a game against Lake George),” Lawrence said, “so we’re definitely making some strides. Our biggest issue tonight was finishing, and that’s something we can work on.”
The Adirondack League will hold its semifinals on Saturday. Bolton-Warrensburg hosts Whitehall (11 a.m.) while Lake George hosts Hadley-Luzerne (2 p.m.). The winners meet in the championship game next Thursday.
The league has shown depth this season, with teams like Fort Ann, Hadley-Luzerne and Whitehall challenging the top two teams, where in years past, those games were often blowouts.
