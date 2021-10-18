 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tuesday's playoff schedule

  • 0

BOYS SOCCER

Class B Play-in Games

Johnstown at Glens Falls, 3 p.m.

Watervliet at Fonda, 4 p.m.

Class C Play-in Games

Mekeel Christian at Fort Plain, 3 p.m.

Catholic Central at Greenwich, 3 p.m.

Cambridge at Berne-Knox, 3 p.m.

Bishop Gibbons at Hadley-Luzerne, 3 p.m.

Schoharie at Bolton-Warrensburg, 3 p.m.

Hoosick Falls at Berlin-New Lebanon, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

Class A Opening Round

Troy at Amsterdam, 6 p.m.

Emma Willard at Lansingburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Class B Play-in Game

Glens Falls at Fonda, 5:30 p.m.

People are also reading…

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News