Tuesday's playoff schedule

BOYS SOCCER
Class B Play-in Games
Johnstown at Glens Falls, 3 p.m.
Watervliet at Fonda, 4 p.m.
Class C Play-in Games
Mekeel Christian at Fort Plain, 3 p.m.
Catholic Central at Greenwich, 3 p.m.
Cambridge at Berne-Knox, 3 p.m.
Bishop Gibbons at Hadley-Luzerne, 3 p.m.
Schoharie at Bolton-Warrensburg, 3 p.m.
Hoosick Falls at Berlin-New Lebanon, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Class A Opening Round
Troy at Amsterdam, 6 p.m.
Emma Willard at Lansingburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Class B Play-in Game
Glens Falls at Fonda, 5:30 p.m.