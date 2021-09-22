Trzaskos' goal lifts Cards past Warriors for first time since 2012

FORT ANN — Fort Ann has played in seven sectional finals in the past nine years and went to the state championship game in 2018.

But there's something the Cardinals hadn't done in quite a long time — beat Lake George in girls soccer.

Fort Ann rode Paige Trzaskos' first-half goal to a 1-0 victory on Tuesday, the Cardinals' first win over Lake George since 2012. Fort Ann had gone 0-13-1 against the Warriors during the past eight seasons.

The last time the Cardinals beat Lake George, Fort Ann's current juniors were in second grade. They have no seniors on the roster this season.

"We're been putting in a lot of work in last two years almost year-round," Fort Ann coach Jason Humiston said in a phone interview. "We figured we'd be in thick of things (this season). We needed to beat an upper-level team like Bolton or Lake George to get confidence."

Fort Ann isn't the only team that's had trouble against Lake George. Tuesday's outcome snapped a 58-game Adirondack League regular-season win streak for the Warriors.

The only goal of Tuesday's game was set up by Brooke Wright's long volley to the top of the box. Trzaskos got to the ball after it banged around a bit. Her shot deflected in off a defender.