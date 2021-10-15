Tie gives Schuylerville the Foothills boys soccer crown

QUEENSBURY — Schuylerville captured its first Foothills Council boys soccer title on Friday with a 1-1 tie against Queensbury.
The game did not go into overtime. Game officials called it because of darkness at the end of regulation.
Chris Jones had tied the score for the visiting Black Horses with 16:24 left in regulation. Ian Rathbun scored for Queensbury.
