Tie gives Schuylerville the Foothills boys soccer crown (with video)

QUEENSBURY — Chris Jones was right there, in the middle, right where Lucas Cottrell’s corner kick landed late in Friday’s game.

Jones blasted the ball straight back into the goal to pull Schuylerville into a 1-1 tie with Queensbury in a showdown for the Foothills Council boys soccer title.

A tie meant that the Black Horses (9-2-2 league, 10-3-2 overall) won their first Foothills title, having defeated Queensbury head-to-head earlier in the season. Schuylerville joined the league in 2014.

“That was an awesome serve from Lucas. I was just looking for the ball and I just put it into the back of the net,” said Jones, a junior, of his goal with 16:24 left in regulation. “I’m just so proud. It’s been a long time coming.”

“He came out of nowhere,” Schuylerville coach Dave Gauci said of Jones’ goal. “It was a great touch. He’s been there for us when we needed him. He’s good on the ball and he knows how to get to it.”

Jones’ goal turned out to be truly decisive, as officials called the game at the end of regulation because of darkness.

That touched off a wild celebration by the Black Horses, while the host Spartans reacted with anger and disbelief, noting that the JV game on the adjacent field was still being played for another several minutes despite gathering darkness.

“It’s not the way we wanted to win, but I’m super proud of the boys and coach,” senior midfielder Liam Armstrong said. “We just brought the mentality — fire and brimstone, we won every ball, went hard to every challenge. We wanted it — bad.”

“I’m not pleased with the ending,” Queensbury coach Pete Crotty said. “(The officials) didn’t even give it a chance to start, when there’s a game next to us that’s going on.

“The result itself isn’t an issue,” Crotty added. “Yes, we needed the win to win the league, but it’s just how they went about it.”

Queensbury (9-2-2, 9-5-2) had taken the lead nearly 10 minutes before Jones’ goal. Junior midfielder Ian Rathbun took a pass from Gavin Kelly, juked a defender and ripped a shot through the legs of Schuylerville goalie Griffin Brophy with 25:37 left in regulation.

In the first half, Brophy had halted Queensbury’s best scoring chance with a diving save on a penalty kick by the Spartans’ Jude Jordi-Donnelly, and a second save when Jordi-Donnelly followed the rebound on a bang-bang play.

“It’s been that way all year — one-goal games,” Gauci said. “They tough it out, being down 1-0, and they don’t stop.”

“They’re older, they’re very athletic — we’ve got some good athletes, but it’s tough to match up physically,” Crotty said. “We hung in. We had a heck of a battle on Wednesday, too, so we were going to be dragging even if we went into overtime.”

Schuylerville 1, Queensbury 1 Schuylerville;0;1 — 1 Queensbury;0;1 — 1 First half: None. Second half: 1, Queensbury, Ian Rathbun (Gavin Kelly), 25:37. 2, Schuylerville, Chris Jones (Lucas Cottrell), 16:24. Goalies-saves: Griffin Brophy (Sch) 6, Sean Seeley (Q) 4. Records: Queensbury (9-2-2, 9-5-2), Schuylerville (9-2-2, 10-3-2).

Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.