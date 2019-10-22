{{featured_button_text}}

NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 2,

TICONDEROGA 1

(at Ellenburg)

Section VII, Class C Quarterfinal

Ticonderoga 0 1 — 1

Northern Adirondack 1 1 — 2

First half: 1, NAC, Madison Peryea (Anika Knight), 9:55.

Second half: 2, Ti, Molly Price (Jade Charboneau), 3:55. 3, NAC, Madi Seguin (Anika Knight), 36:47.

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Rich (Ti) 25, Aiden Lambert (NAC) 9.

Corner kicks: Ti 0, NAC 4.

