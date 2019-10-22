NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 2,
TICONDEROGA 1
(at Ellenburg)
Section VII, Class C Quarterfinal
Ticonderoga 0 1 — 1
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Northern Adirondack 1 1 — 2
First half: 1, NAC, Madison Peryea (Anika Knight), 9:55.
Second half: 2, Ti, Molly Price (Jade Charboneau), 3:55. 3, NAC, Madi Seguin (Anika Knight), 36:47.
Goalies-saves: Lizzie Rich (Ti) 25, Aiden Lambert (NAC) 9.
Corner kicks: Ti 0, NAC 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.