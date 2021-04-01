Thompson, West lead Corinth past B-W

CORINTH 2, BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 0
(at Golden Goal, Wednesday)
League: Adirondack League
Corinth 1 1 — 2
Bolton-Warr. 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Corinth, Brayden Thompson, 12:51.
Second half: 2, Corinth, Logan West (Brayden Thompson), 37:11.
Goalies-saves: Curtis Rigley (Cor) 6, Andy McKernon (Cor) 2, Daalten Demarsh (B-W) 9.
Corner kicks: Corinth 0, Bolton-Warrensburg 2.
Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (0-3-1, 0-3-1), Corinth (1-2-0, 1-2-0).
Notes: Brayden Thompson put the Tomahawks up by one on a PK. Bolton-Warrensburg’s senior leadership comprised of Joe Nissen, Morgen Baker, Marvin Dobert, and Eric Sherman led the charge for B-W. Early in the second half, Tomahawk freshman Logan West earned his first varsity goal resulting from a scrum in front of the net, assisted by Thompson.