Tanagers, L.G. claim victories

Ray Harrington scored with 4:05 left in regulation as Hartford beat Salem-Cambridge 2-1 on Tuesday in a non-league boys soccer match.

Cody Baker’s shot late in regulation deflected off the defense to Harrington, who ripped a shot into the far corner of the net for the game-winner. Nate Fiske had scored an early goal for Hartford. Ryan Stevens scored the Salem-Cambridge goal.

Drake Stewart made a key defensive save for the Tanagers, clearing a loose ball off the goal line. Carter Hamilton made 7 saves in goal for C-S and Austin Wells had 5 saves for Hartford.

LAKE GEORGE 2, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: Brad Erceg got the shutout with 21 saves as the Warriors started their Adirondack League season with a win.

Lake George scored 30 minutes into the game on Jack Welch’s long free kick under the cross bar. Welch later added a second goal, also on a free kick.

The Lake George defense of Ryer Schermerhorn, Nick Wagemann, James Richard, and Cam Wolfield played a strong game.

SCHROON LAKE-NEWCOMB 11, INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 2: Logan Bush scored six times as Schroon Lake-Newcomb won a Northern Soccer League match.

Ronan Deslauriers had a hat trick for the victors. Eric Bush and Isaiah Pelkey also scored. Alec Frasier and Jackson Strader scored for Indian Lake-Long Lake.

Girls soccer

HUDSON FALLS 4, SAPA CATHOLIC 0: The Tigers posted their first win since 2018 with a non-league victory over Saratoga Catholic.

Brynn Terry scored in the first half and Tayler Bogle, Arionna Harrington and Marissa Jarvis added second-half goals. Haylee Flewelling earned the shutout in her first varsity game.

Hudson Falls had 0-34-1 since a late 2018 win over Glens Falls.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 1, WHITEHALL 0 (OT): Zailey Baker scored in overtime and Hope Sherman recorded her third shutout in three games for B-W.

Baker’s goal, her first with the varsity, came 4:08 into the first overtime on a scramble in front of the net. The game was the Adirondack League opener for both teams.

Khloe Paddock was outstanding in goal for Whitehall, making 18 saves.

GREENWICH 4, GLENS FALLS 1: Four players scored goals for the Witches in a non-league victory at Morse Athletic Complex.

Sarah Radovich, Cate Abate, Eliza McQueen and Elizabeth Marci had the goals for Greenwich, which led 3-0 at halftime. Parker Welch scored for the Indians on an assist by Addy Hill.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 11, GRANVILLE 0: Carolina Lott-Diamond finished the game with six goals and one assist as the Eagles opened the season with a win on their home field.

Kayden Beaver scored twice, with Cayden Williams, Hannah Johnson, Dakota Bellerose each contributing a goal. For Bellerose, it was her first varsity goal.

Goalie Madison Lent made four stops for the shutout.

FORT ANN 9, NORTH WARREN 0: Paige Trzaskos netted three goals and Savannah Aratare and Olivia Winchell each scored twice as the Cardinals won their Adirondack League opener.

Angel Aratare and Kayleigh Hardy also scored for Fort Ann (3-0 overall). Baylee Wright needed only one save for her second shutout. Hardy, Savannah Aratare, Ella Gadway and Sam Traver recorded their first varsity point.

Ruth Brior made 20 saves for North Warren.