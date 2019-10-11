{{featured_button_text}}
Queensbury post-win talk

Members of the Queensbury girls soccer team gather for a postgame talk after beating Scotia 4-0 on Friday.

 GREG BROWNELL, brownell@poststar.com

QUEENSBURY — Christina Cummings scored twice early in the second half and Brigid Duffy added two goals later on as Queensbury beat Scotia 4-0 on Friday, the Spartans’ first girls soccer win over the Tartans since 2014.

Queensbury improved to 11-0 in Foothills Council play and needs one win in its final two games to lock up the league title. Scotia dropped to 10-1-1.

Goalie Kaileigh Hunt made six saves for the shutout.

Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

