QUEENSBURY — Christina Cummings scored twice early in the second half and Brigid Duffy added two goals later on as Queensbury beat Scotia 4-0 on Friday, the Spartans’ first girls soccer win over the Tartans since 2014.
Queensbury improved to 11-0 in Foothills Council play and needs one win in its final two games to lock up the league title. Scotia dropped to 10-1-1.
Goalie Kaileigh Hunt made six saves for the shutout.
