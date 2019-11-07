{{featured_button_text}}

MECHANICVILLE — Brooke Pickett scored three goals as Stillwater defeated Voorheesville 6-2 on Wednesday night in the Class C championship game of the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament.

Stillwater (19-0-2) moves on to face Madrid-Waddington in the state regional final on Saturday at Potsdam (1 p.m.). Keelyn Peacock scored twice for the Warriors.

0
1
0
0
0

