Stillwater sweeps top honors in Wasaren all-star team Post-Star staff report 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Stillwater's Brooke Pickett and Keelyn Peacock earned the top honors as the Wasaren League named its girls soccer all-star team.Pickett was named the Offensive Player of the Year, and Peacock earned the Defensive Player of the Year award. Junior forward Lilly Phillips and senior forward Vanessa Evans made the first team from Cambridge. × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}} Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Greenwich junior defender Molly Brophy and Saratoga Central Catholic senior forward Lauren Maher also made the first team. Get in the game with our Prep Sports NewsletterSent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Stillwater Defensive Player Keelyn Peacock Brooke Pickett Linguistics Sport First Team Lilly Phillips Vanessa Evans Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated: - Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only. - Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader. - Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms. - Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed. - Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed. - Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed. - Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular EDITORIAL: Stefanik is sacrificing her integrity Man accused of theft from employer Another round of messy winter weather coming College student, 20, dies in a fall at upstate New York park Queensbury man to serve prison term for home invasion View All Promotions promotion We can deliver obituaries to your email. Sign up here. promotion Want a summary of today's news? Sign up for daily headlines. Print Ads Service TROPICAL TANN - Ad from 2019-11-21 Nov 21, 2019 Tropical Tann Northway Plaza, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-793-7321 Website Furniture LIVINGSTONS INC. - Ad from 2019-11-16 Nov 16, 2019 LIVINGSTONS INC. P O BOX 506, GLENS FALLS, NY 12801 518-793-2888 Office AdRevenews 146-1000630 c/o GateHouse Media @ Concur Solutions - Ad from 2019-11-22 23 hrs ago Adrevenews C/o Gatehouse Media 10700 PRAIRIE LAKE DRIVE, Eden Prairie Lake Drive, MN 55344 999-999-9999 Car ADIRONDACK TRUCK REPAIR - Ad from 2019-11-22 23 hrs ago Adirondack Truck Repair Llc 375 Big Bay Rd, Queensbury, NY 12804 518-615-0376 Website Service Park Theater Management, LLC - Ad from 2019-11-20 Nov 20, 2019 Park Theater Management, LLC 51 WALNUT STREET, Glens Falls, NY 12801 518-727-6151 Other TRAMPOLINE DESIGN - Ad from 2019-11-19 Nov 19, 2019 Trampoline Design 11 SOUTH ST, STE 201, Glens Falls, NY 12801 518-798-9155 Other MOREAU COMMUNITY CENTER - Ad from 2019-11-19 Nov 19, 2019 Moreau Community Center 144 Main St, South Glens Falls, NY 12803 518-792-6007 Website Construction NORTHERN HEATING AND AIR - Ad from 2019-11-21 Nov 21, 2019 NORTHERN ONE HOUR 30 PROGRESS BOULEVARD, QUEENSBURY, NY 12804 518-745-1537 Other MARKETING/HOUSE FREE - Ad from 2019-11-21 Nov 21, 2019 Sale GOODALES USED FURNITURE - Ad from 2019-11-16 Nov 16, 2019 Goodale's Used Furniture 51 Feeder St, Hudson Falls, NY 12839 518-747-0520 Website
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.