Stillwater's Brooke Pickett and Keelyn Peacock earned the top honors as the Wasaren League named its girls soccer all-star team.

Pickett was named the Offensive Player of the Year, and Peacock earned the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Junior forward Lilly Phillips and senior forward Vanessa Evans made the first team from Cambridge.

Greenwich junior defender Molly Brophy and Saratoga Central Catholic senior forward Lauren Maher also made the first team.

