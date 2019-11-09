MECHANICVILLE — Defending state champion Stillwater earned a return trip to the girls soccer final four with a 4-0 shutout of Section VII’s AuSable Valley on Saturday in a Class C state regional final.
Brooke Pickett scored twice and Teya Staie and Kate McEvoy also added goals. Kiersten Conroy posted her fourth shutout in postseason play.
The Warriors (20-0-2) will play Marion in the state semifinals next Saturday at Cortland High School (12:30 p.m.). The state final will be played the following day.
