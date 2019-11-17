CORTLAND — Paige Brinsko scored the game's only goal in the first half as Stillwater beat Unatego 1-0 on Sunday to claim a second straight Class C title in the State Girls Soccer Tournament.
The Wasaren League champions ended the season 22-0-2 and finished unbeaten for the second year in a row.
