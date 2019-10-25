{{featured_button_text}}

HUDSON FALLS — Fort Ann senior midfielder Tyler Steves experienced a flood of emotions in describing his winning goal in leading the top-seeded Cardinals to 1-0 double overtime victory against ninth-seeded Hartford on Friday.

From nearly disbelief to shear elation, Steves recounted the play.

“Everything just went silent,” said Steves, who shook his head back and forth and rubbed his eyes with his hands. “It went in and I don’t know. I’m shaking. I can’t even describe it. I’m so happy right now. That (goal for me) is definitely at the top.”

The goal puts nine-time defending champion Fort Ann (12-4-1) into a semifinal match of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament against No. 4 Northville on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Mohonasen. The Falcons topped No. 5 Saratoga Catholic 2-0 in the other pairing on Friday.

In a playoff match characterized as “chippy and physical” by Steves, the Cardinals fired their first 27 shots at Hartford goalkeeper Gavon Darfler, but to no avail as Darfler was able to stop all of them.

But not the 28th shot on goal.

On a throw-in from the Cardinals’ junior Ty Loso, junior Justin Zeh headed it forward to Steves, who volleyed it to the far post for the deciding score in the 99th minute.

“It was a great battle by both teams,” Fort Ann coach Rich McCabe said. “Their goalie (Darfler) played outstanding. We had a lot of pressure on them, but they had a couple good chances where our goalie Adam Winchell stepped up big. We dominated in shots and possession, but just couldn’t put one in the goal. That was the second game in a row where we went zero-zero with them.”

Fort Ann goalkeeper Adam Winchell was up to the challenge as well, staying busy with 10 saves on his ledger and picking up his eighth shutout on the season.

Harford finished 4-9-5.

Fort Ann 1, Hartford 0 (2 OT)

Hartford (4-9-5) 0 0 0 0 — 0</&hspag4>

Fort Ann (12-4-1) 0 0 0 1 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: None.

Second Overtime: 1, Fort Ann, Tyler Steves (Justin Zeh), 99.00.

Goalies-saves: Adam Winchell (FA) 10, Gavon Darfler (Hart) 27.

Corner kicks: Fort Ann 14, Hartford 2.

