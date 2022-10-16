Spartans sweep boys, girls Foothills soccer titles

QUEENSBURY — On fields separated by about a quarter mile, Queensbury teams won Foothills Council titles on Sunday afternoon at roughly the same time.

The boys team beat Amsterdam 4-1 while the girls defeated the same school 4-2 in games that had been rescheduled from earlier in the season. They were held on a Sunday, the last day of the regular season, because Monday is the day seeds are drawn up for the postseason tournament.

Ava Stewart scored a pair of first-half goals as the girls finished the season 12-1, beating out Schuylerville by one point for the title. The Queensbury boys finished 10-1-2 and won the crown based on the league’s points system, even though Scotia (11-1-1) had more wins.

The girls have won every league title since 2019, though they got a shock early in the season when Schuylerville beat them 2-0 at home.

“After that Schuylerville loss, on our home field where we got dominated, our hopes didn’t look too good,” coach Tim Ciampa said, “but they fought, they scored some big goals in big situations, our defense and Shea (Canavan, the goalkeeper) have been awesome the whole year. We figured some things out along the way.”

Amsterdam scored two minutes into Sunday’s game, but Stewart answered on an assist from Ava Roca in the 14th minute and from Mia Keshmiri in the 28th minute. Meredith Montgomery and Bayley Duffy scored second-half goals for the Spartans with Stewart and Keshmiri collecting assists.

Shea Canavan made six saves for Queensbury, which edged Glens Falls 1-0 on Saturday and then had to turn around and play Amsterdam day later.

“We kinda weren’t going good yesterday, but we pulled through,” Stewart said. “It feels really good to do it again, especially after losing eight starters.”

For the boys, Sunday was a chance to win a Foothills title that eluded them in the final game of the 2021 season. Schuylerville won last year’s title with a tie in the last game.

Luke Eichin scored twice in the first half on Iah Rathbun assists and Max Roca scored later a penalty kick for a 3-1 halftime lead. Rathbun added a second-half goals.

“We have some good senior leadership,” coach Pete Crotty said, who has 10 seniors this season, “and we leaned on those guys for quite a while. Our seniors have stepped up when we needed them to.

“We’ve got all these guys back, but it doesn’t matter whether you lose one guy or six starters, it changes the chemistry of how things are going to work. I didn’t really know how things were going to go this year. … These guys persevered.”

Scotia has a loss and a tie, but those came in crossover games worth two points. Queensbury came up big in those crossover games, including an early tie at Scotia.

“This is the second year in a row it’s come down to the last game,” Crotty said. “Luckily this year we took care of business.”