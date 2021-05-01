Spartans' season ends with a loss

SCOTIA 2, QUEENSBURY 0
(at Scotia)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury 0 0 — 0
Scotia 1 1 — 2
First half: 1, Scotia, Rylee O’Connor, 32:00.
Second half: 2, Scotia, Lucy Crounse, 52:00.
Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 11, Kortney Clark (Sco) 3.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 0, Scotia 7.
Records: Scotia (8-1), Queensbury (11-0, 12-2).
Notes: Scotia avenged an earlier loss to Queensbury in a season-ending crossover game. Queensbury finished the Foothills regular season with an 11-0 record.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!