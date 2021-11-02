Spartans' season ends in state regionals

CHITTENANGO — Queensbury girls soccer reached new heights this season. The Spartans’ season finally ended against a team that’s at the top.

New Hartford, the No. 1-ranked team in the state, pulled away in the second half for a 6-0 victory over Queensbury in a Class A semifinal of the state regional tournament on Tuesday. The Spartans wrap up their most successful season ever with a 16-2-2 record.

Queensbury coach Tim Ciampa said the Spartans knew they were up against a powerful opponent.

“We watched them on film in the sectional final,” Ciampa said. “They scored four goals in the first half in that game. They have good speed team. We did a good job in the first half, only down 1-0, and we were hanging in the game. We changed our formation slightly to counteract their speed, but their overall speed is something we hadn’t seen all year.”

Anna Rayhill scored four goals and Caroline Sekula added two for New Hartford. But the game was not nearly as lopsided as the score makes it look. It wasn’t until well into the second half that the floodgates opened, when the Spartans had to go for it offensively.

Queensbury’s Allyson Eicher made a big defensive play late in the second half when she cleared a ball off the goal line.The Spartans were never able to generate much offense against New Hartford’s speedy back line. They didn’t get their first corner kick until the final 10 minutes.

Despite the loss, it’s been a year of success for Queensbury.

“It’s been three straight years since we’ve lost a Foothills game,” Ciampa said. “This is the first (Queensbury) team to make it to the sectional finals and the first to win the sectional final.

“We lost eight seniors from last year, this group stepped up and filled in, and now we’re losing another eight seniors. The senior leadership was what really got us over the hump this year. Those seniors pulled us along this year. It’s a huge accomplishment.”

State Regional Semifinal Queensbury (16-2-2);0;0 — 0 New Hartford;1;5 — 6 First half — 1, New Hartford, Caroline Sekula (Anna Rayhill), 4:19. Second half — 2, New Hartford, Caroline Sekula, 54:25. 3, New Hartford, Anna Rayhill (Carolina Sekula), 65:33. 4, New Hartford, Anna Rayhill, 66:48. 5, New Hartford, Anna Rayhill (Allison Falvo), 73:18. 6, New Hartford, Anna Rayhill, 74:12. Goalies — Emma Lemery (Q); Savannah Cole (NH).

