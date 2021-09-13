Spartans, Scotia tie in key Foothills game

QUEENSBURY — Yes, it’s early. Just the second week of the girls soccer season.

But Monday’s game at Queensbury had the potential to eventually decide the Foothills Council. Queensbury was unbeaten during last spring’s “Fall II” season and Scotia is the gold standard for success in the South Division.

As it turned out, the game decided nothing. Queensbury’s Brigid Duffy scored the final goal on a second-half penalty kick and the teams finished in a 2-2 tie.

No overtime was played due to encroaching darkness. A shortage of bus drivers had caused Scotia to arrive late, forcing an hour-late start.

The Foothills uses a points system to decide titles. There is no postseason championship game. Interdivision opponents play only once each season, so there will be no rematch until the teams meet in sectionals.

“I thought it was a good result,” Queensbury coach Tim Ciampa said. “(Scotia) didn’t lose a single girl from last year; we’ve got four brand new defenders. We knew coming into this game, we were a couple of the top teams in the Foothills. Of course we wanted to win, but to come back from 2-1 and tie, we’ll take the result.”