Spartans rally to win battle of girls soccer unbeatens

SCOTIA — Queensbury has a lot of catching up to do this season. They did some catching up on Monday night, too.
The Spartans fell behind early against Scotia, but came back to beat the Tartans 4-3 in a battle of unbeaten Foothills Council girls soccer teams. Bayley Duffy scored the game-winner with two minutes left in regulation.
Queensbury is behind everyone else because of a 10-day pause due to coronavirus protocols.
The Spartans are making up games as best they can. After a Wednesday game against Schuylerville, the Spartans will meet 6-0 South Glens Falls on Saturday morning.
“We haven’t had the practice time, but a couple of good results (since returning), so that’s been good,” first-year coach Tim Ciampa said. “With the 10-day Covid issue, and we’ve had some injuries, this team’s battled through adversity already.”
Brooklyn Drago and Sage Luke had Scotia on top 2-0 before the halfway mark of Monday’s first half. Bayley Duffy got one back for Queensbury before halftime. Goals by Christina Cummings and Brigid Duffy gave the Spartans a 3-2 lead at the 70-minute mark, but one minute after Queensbury took the lead, Scotia tied it back up.
Brigid Duffy’s pass set up the eventual winning goal late in the second half. Her sister Bayley’s kick from the top of the box went over the backpedling goalie’s head and into the goal off her fingers.
“We worked super hard to be up 3-2,” Ciampa said, “and to have them score a minute later ... some teams might get deflated, but they really stood up to the task.”
Emma Lemery made five saves in goal for Queensbury, which won on Scotia’s field for the first time since 2014. The visitors won despite taking no corner kicks to Scotia’s six.
