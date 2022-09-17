Spartans play to another tie

Queensbury played to a scoreless tie with La Salle on Saturday in a non-league boys soccer game, the Spartans’ fourth tie of the season.

Jake Afsar-Keshmiri made 11 saves in the shutout effort for Queensbury (2-0-2, 3-0-4). Sam Demers and Bergen Caprood played strong defensive games.

Andrew Lee made nine saves in goal for La Salle.

MAYFIELD 2, LAKE GEORGE 0: Brice Williams scored both goals as the host team defeated Lake George in the championship game of the Mayfield Tournament.

Mayfield goalie Sean Foreman made six saves to get the shutout.

Lake George goalkeeper Brad Erceg stopped 10 shots and was named to the all-tournament team. Jack Welch and Nick Wagemann also earned all-tourney status.