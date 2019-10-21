The old adage that you "take it one game at a time" needs no reinforcement in Queensbury.
The Spartans haven't gotten out of the first round of the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament since 2015. Last year, the Spartans lost to Mohonasen on their home turf, and they haven't forgotten.
"We vowed not to let that happen again," coach Jason Tenner said.
Queensbury (15-1) drew the second seed in Class A as seeds were announced Monday for the 2019 tournament. The Spartans host Troy on Friday in what they hope will be the start of a successful run.
"The girls are very hungry," Tenner said. "They fully believe this is the year. They're chopping at the bit to get going."
So are lots of other teams as they prepare for the postseason. Here's a class-by-class rundown of the tournament.
Class A
South Glens Falls (8-7-1) drew the sixth seed and travels to third-seeded Averill Park on Friday. The teams met earlier this season with AP winning, 2-0.
Both South High and Queensbury are in the bottom bracket and would meet in an all-Foothills semifinals if they survive the quarterfinals. Mohonasen, the top-ranked team in the state, rests atop the upper bracket.
No Foothills North team has won the Class A title since South Glens Falls in 2004.
Class B
There are three Glens Falls-area teams among the Bs, all in the upper half of the bracket.
Glens Falls, seeded 16th, jumps right in with an opening-round game at No. 1 Schalmont on Thursday. The Sabres are ranked sixth in the state and won three straight Section II titles until Holy Names knocked them off in the finals last year.
Schuylerville has had a pretty good season at 9-5-1 and draws the fifth seed. The Black Horses host No. 12 Ravena on Thursday. Greenwich (8-6-1) has made strides this season and will look to pull off an upset against fourth-seeded Cohoes, with the winner facing Schuylerville or Ravena.
Mechanicville (12-3-1) is the No. 2 seed and Holy Names the No. 3, both in the lower half of the bracket.
Class C
Eight teams from the Wasaren and Adirondack leagues will take part in the 'C' tournament. Sitting at the top is Stillwater (14-0-2), the defending state champion and top-ranked team in the state.
Adirondack champ Lake George (13-3) got the fourth seed and is not in a bad position to make a run, though the Warriors would be on a track to face Stillwater in a semifinal. Up first is a Friday opener at home against Mayfield.
Cambridge (11-4) has been sneaky good this year, having lived in the shadow of Stillwater and Mechanicville in the Wasaren League. After a Friday opener against Waterford, the Indians could end up playing Lake George in the quarterfinals. Those two teams met last year in sectionals with Lake George advancing on penalty kicks.
Bolton-Warrensburg (12-4) got the seventh seed and hosts Canajoharie (which will have a 1 hour, 40 minute one-way road trip). No. 2 Voorheesville, ranked third in the state, is a possible quarterfinal opponent. Salem and Hadley-Luzerne both drew outbracket games and play Wednesday.
Class D
Two Adirondack League teams are involved in this bracket, and the sectional committee put them together for a quarterfinal. Fort Ann (12-3-1) hosts Whitehall (9-5-1) on Monday.
Being a returning state finalist didn't appear to help Fort Ann any in the seedings — they got the third seed, while Whitehall is No. 6. It looks like a competitive game. The teams met twice during the Adirondack League season, resulting in a Fort Ann 1-0 win and a later 1-1 tie.
New Lebanon is seeded first, Northville second and St. Johnsville fourth, but comparisons are difficult in Class D because the northern and southern teams rarely play each other during the regular season. Spa Catholic visits Heatly in an open-round game for the right to play New Lebanon.
Section VII
All of the southern NSL teams will travel to start the postseason. Johnsburg-Minerva (9-6-1) did the best of the lot with the fifth seed and travel to Willsboro on Thursday in the quarterfinals. A possible semifinal against perennial champ Chazy awaits the winner of that game.
No. 6 Schroon Lake travels to Keene and No. 7 Indian Lake-Long Lake visits Boquet Valley.
