Spartans' boys soccer season ends in overtime

ROTTERDAM — Queensbury’s season ended on a penalty kick goal in overtime on Tuesday, as La Salle won the Class A semifinal 1-0 in the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament.

Coach Pete Crotty said the Spartans were a little sluggish at the start, but played better as the game went along. The successful penalty kick came midway through the first overtime.

Five of the Spartans’ last six games were decided by one goal or on tie-breaker penalty kicks. Sean Seeley played a strong game in goal to keep Queensbury in it.

“The kids fought hard,” Crotty said. “We were in it. I said to the kids, ‘we’re used to these games, we’ve played a lot of them.’”

La Salle moves on to play Averill Park in the championship game on Saturday at Colonie High School (11 a.m.).

“It’s been kind of a tough year, with injuries,” Crotty said. “We never got to play with a full complement of players. We had difficulty scoring. Our defense was good and we found ways to score when we needed to. We didn’t have any big scorer with a nose for the goal, and that’s what made all these games such battles. Tonight they battled hard. I’m really proud of how they grinded it out.”

