Spartans beat SGF, leaving them one win from title

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Queensbury posted a 5-0 girls socceer win under the lights at South High on Tuesday night, putting the Spartans within one win of the Foothills Council title.

The Spartans are 11-0-1 in Foothills play. Scotia is now the next-best team in the Foothills, with two ties. Queensbury can clinch the title with a win at Schuylerville on Thursday.

Bayley Duffy scored a hat trick and the Spartans netted four second-half goals to beat South Glens Falls. Brigid Duffy had a goal and two assists. Julia Keshmiri scored the lone first-half goal.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

South High loomed as a test for Spartans. The Bulldogs came into the game having won seven of their last eight games.

“We came out in the second half with two quick goals to put the game away,” Queensbury coach Tim Ciampa said. “We know going into their place, playing under the lights, it’s a big game for both sides. We were able to get it done in the second half.

“We’re playing really well right now, connecting passes a lot more. The defense has really buttoned this up. This is our seventh shutout in a row. Emma (Lemery, the goalkeeper) is playing great, the defense is playing great. We’re rounding into form before sectionals, which is good.”