Spartans beat SGF, go unbeaten in Foothills

QUEENSBURY — They’re not going to declare champions in the Foothills Council for the Fall II season.

But the Queensbury Spartans can always say they were unbeaten during the regular season.

Brigid Duffy had the hat trick and Christina Cummings scored twice on Monday as Queensbury beat South Glens Falls 5-0 in their final regular-season Foothills girls soccer game. The Spartans will travel on Saturday to play Scotia, the first-place finisher in the South Division, but it’s considered a crossover game and not a championship game.

Queensbury went 11-0 in Foothills games.

“I knew they were a super strong group, with eight seniors, all at least three-year varsity players,” coach Tim Ciampa said. “The junior class is a strong group. But who knew what to expect with this shortened COVID season.”

The Spartans have a high-powered offense. Brigid Duffy has committed to play Division I lacrosse at West Point, but Ciampa said she could just as easily play soccer in college. Cummings is planning to play soccer at Division II St. Michael’s in Vermont.

Those two are now No. 2 and No. 3 on Queensbury’s all-time lists for points, goals and assists. Duffy has surpassed the 200-point mark.