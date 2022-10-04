Spartans beat Horses, narrowing chase for title

SCHUYLERVILLE — Queensbury now has a five-game Foothills Council winning streak, which doesn’t sound like much. And it isn’t, considering the Spartans’ recent history.

But the latest win, 2-0 over Schuylerville on Tuesday night, has the Spartans back in contention for the Foothills Council girls soccer title. Bayley Duffy scored twice and goalkeeper Shea Canavan backstopped the shutout as Queensbury improved to 7-1 in league play.

Schuylerville is 10-1, setting up a possible tie for the Foothills crown if the two teams win out. But both teams have a long way to go.

Schuylerville has three games left, including a road game against Amsterdam. The Spartans have five games left, including games against Broadalbin-Perth and Amsterdam.

“We’ve got a lot of work left to do,” Queensbury coach Tim Ciampa said, “but this is a good first step in the right direction. We play like this, we’ve got a chance to win some more games. Just the total team effort was there tonight.”

The Spartans lost to Schuylerville on their home field in September, snapping a Foothills unbeaten streak of 39 games. They pressured the Black Horses early in Tuesday’s game, but didn’t find the net until the second half.

“We told them at halftime, it’s coming, it’s coming, keep shooting,” Ciampa said.

“We were composed,” Duffy said. “We knew they were a good team, we knew what they had, we defended them well, we knew how their system worked and we knew goals were going to come eventually.”

Duffy gave the visitors a 1-0 lead 58th minute, putting home a shot out of a scramble. She scored again 10 minutes later, crossing right to left before letting go from 24 yards out into the far side of the net.

“I think we understand the intensity level we need to bring to every single game for 80 minutes,” Ciampa said. “We played 80 minutes. It was a total-team win. Shea played great in goal. Our defense played great. Our midfielders won a lot of the battles they had lost the first game, and obviously our forwards got on the end of a couple.”

The Black Horses had three good chances to score in the second half, but couldn’t finish it off. Their best chance was a long Macey Koval shot that hit the goalpost and glanced away.

“Queensbury definitely outplayed us in the first half,” Schuylerville coach Paul Rogan said. “There was a lot going on tonight, with the Kickin’ Out Cancer. ... Our players played really hard; the game just didn’t go our way tonight.”

The Foothills title is decided by a points system. Broadalbin-Perth is also once-beaten, but an early loss to Schuylerville — an out-of-division game worth two points — could end up being costly.

QHS 2, Schuylerville 0 Queensbury (7-1, 9-2);0 2 — 2 Schuylerville (10-1, 10-2);0 0 — 0 First half — None. Second half — 1, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy (Mia Afsar-Keshmiri), 57:15. 2, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy, 67:16. Goalies-saves — Shea Canavan (Q) 7; Taylor Barraclough (Schy) 6.

QHS 2, Schuylerville 0

Queensbury (7-1, 9-2) 0 2 — 2

Schuylerville (10-1, 10-2) 0 0 — 0

First half — None.

Second half — 1, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy (Mia Afsar-Keshmiri), 57:15. 2, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy, 67:16.

Goalies-saves — Shea Canavan (Q) 7; Taylor Barraclough (Schy) 6.