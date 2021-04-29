South High pulls out OT win over Queensbury

QUEENSBURY — While nothing was at stake other than jockeying for position in the North Division boys soccer standings, don't tell that to South Glens Falls.

Xander Novack scored with 27 seconds left in the second overtime Thursday to lift the Bulldogs to a rain-soaked 2-1 Foothills Council victory over Queensbury. It was Novack's second goal of the game.

For South High, it was a measure of revenge for a 4-3 double-overtime loss to Queensbury earlier this spring.

"It definitely had meaning for our kids, we wanted to avenge our earlier loss, and this was certainly memorable for them with all that's gone on this year," Bulldogs coach Travis Birkholz said.

South High — which improved to 8-3 in the league and 8-5 overall — is scheduled to play a crossover game Saturday against a South Division team, possibly Broadalbin-Perth, Birkholz said.

Queensbury (8-2-1, 8-4-1) is still a half-game ahead of South High in the standings, but trailed 1-0 for most of the game after Novack's first goal. Bergen Caprood scored the equalizer with 30 seconds left in regulation on a feed from Connor Wiekierak.