South High pulls out another OT win

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Travis Birkholz hopes it’s not a trend, but as long as his South Glens Falls boys soccer team keeps winning overtime games, it’s OK.

For the second time in three days, the Bulldogs had to work extra for a victory, this time a 2-1 Foothills Council win over Schuylerville.

Gavin Parker scored the game-winner off a feed from Vincent Cooper with 3:44 left in the second overtime, as South High improved to 3-1 in the league, 3-2 overall.

“Gavin Parker got the ball, beat his defender, their goalkeeper came out and he was able to make a little move to the side and smashed it in,” said Birkholz, whose team won in dramatic fashion 3-2 over Gloversville on Tuesday.

“We made an adjustment just before overtime that helped us create a few more opportunities,” he added. “We almost scored a couple of times before the winning goal. We were just wide one time, their goalie made a couple of nice saves, so we were knocking on the door.”

Joe Thompson also scored for South High, while Liam Armstrong scored for the Black Horses (2-2, 3-3). Goalies Nolan Kurtz of South High and Griffin Brophy of Schuylerville each had 10 saves.

South High 2, Schuylerville 1, OT