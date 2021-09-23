Shorthanded Johnsburg-Minerva keeps going

J-M's only two losses were to Willsboro and Fort Ann of the Adirondack League.

"Even with us playing 9-on-11 (against Willsboro), we still pulled off two goals against a good team," Husson said. "I told them they should be very proud of that.

"We played a game in Wells with only eight," she added. "They continue to impress me. I don't take any of them out of the game — they run for 80 minutes straight. ... I had one official come up to me at halftime and say, 'Coach, you know you only have 10 out there?' I told him, 'That's all I have,' and he said, 'You could've fooled me!'"

Husson said the team should be getting one more player — one her players recruited that needed to get all of her practices in — by next week.

"At this point of the season, we have to decide if we want to keep riding with nine or 10, or not going to sectionals," Husson said. "Technically, we just need seven to start a game. I'm excited to see how the rest of the season goes."

