Standing in the way of unbeaten seasons for both the Queensbury and South Glens Falls boys soccer teams was each other.
In that sense, it was only fitting that both the Spartans and Bulldogs shared the Foothill Council league title.
On Thursday night, South High defeated Glens Falls 7-1 to secure its spot alongside idle Queensbury with identical 12-1 league records.
South High (12-1 league, 14-1-1 overall) and Queensbury (12-1, 14-1) split their regular season series. The Bulldogs struck first by winning a long-anticipated match against the Spartans back on Sept. 9 with a 3-1 victory at Queensbury.
“For the last three years, they’ve (Queensbury) been the strongest Class A school in our section,” said Travis Birkholz, South High’s 17th-year coach, after that game.
“We were in a couple of tight matches with them (last season) and we were competing against a better team,” Birkholz added. “I think this year’s group has been looking forward to this season knowing that we’re going to have a strong team. These guys have been on the other end of it and they didn’t want to be on the other end of it anymore.”
Queensbury did bounce back, however, winning 2-1 in dramatic fashion on South High’s pitch with a goal by Peter Crawford with 3:14 left in regulation on Oct. 2.
With a share of the league title, it marks four consecutive seasons in which the Spartans have finished in first place. Alex Roca, Teddy Borgos and Lucas McCane have been on Queensbury for all four seasons.
“We had to find the right pieces and develop chemistry within the team itself,” Queensbury coach Pete Crotty said Thursday night. “Our guys did a good job of bonding as the year has gone on. There were some challenges along the way, but we responded well.
“The first game was a bit of a wake-up call,” Crotty added. “South High played a really good game. I don’t think our kids overlooked them. We just had to get after it. It was a stepping stone for us. We had to do some growing after that. When we play them, it can be nerve-wracking, but fun. Both teams played clean and hard. You’ve got to be fortunate sometimes to get the win.”
Both teams will await Monday’s Section II Boys Soccer Tournament seeding meeting to determine who they’ll be facing in the playoffs.
There are 12 possible teams in Class A that could compete. The higher seeds will host in the opening and the quarterfinal rounds.
