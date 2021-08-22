Several area athletes make girls soccer all-state teams

Several area girls soccer players were recently named to New York state all-state teams for the 2021 Fall II season.

The Foothills Council, Adirondack League and Wasaren Leagues all moved their soccer seasons to the early spring because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Named to the Class A all-state first team was Queensbury junior midfielder Brigid Duffy. Chosen for the Class A second team were Queensbury senior forward Christina Cummings and South Glens Falls senior defender Hannah Breen.

In Class C, Greenwich senior defender Molly Brophy made the all-state first team. Named to the Class C second team were Lake George senior forward Katie O'Donnell, Greenwich junior forward Faith Ingber and Bolton-Warrensburg junior midfielder Ella Moskov.

