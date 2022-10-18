 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sectional Scoreboard

  • 0

Tuesday's Section II playoff scoreboard:

BOYS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class C Play-In Games

Lake George 1, Corinth 0

Chatham 10, Canajoharie 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Section II Tournament

Class A Opening Round

