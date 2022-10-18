Sectional Scoreboard

Tuesday's Section II playoff scoreboard:
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class C Play-In Games
Lake George 1, Corinth 0
Chatham 10, Canajoharie 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Opening Round
xxxx
Tuesday's Section II playoff scoreboard:
BOYS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class C Play-In Games
Lake George 1, Corinth 0
Chatham 10, Canajoharie 1
GIRLS SOCCER
Section II Tournament
Class A Opening Round
xxxx
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
AJ Moore converted a second-half penalty kick that gave Bolton-Warrensburg a victory over Fort Ann in the Adirondack League boys soccer championship game.
A look at the local teams that are heading into the Section II boys and girls soccer tournaments.
Queensbury won the Foothills Council boys and girls soccer titles on Sunday with victories over Amsterdam on the final day of the regular season.
Tuesday's high school boys soccer roundup.
Wednesday's high school girls soccer roundup.
Wednesday's high school boys soccer roundup.
Tuesday's high school girls soccer roundup.
Saturday's soccer roundup.
Thursday's girls soccer roundup.
Thursday's boys soccer roundup.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.